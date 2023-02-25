Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 457,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

