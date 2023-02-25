Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 342,842 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 342,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 5.14% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 212,696 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 451,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of BWC remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,342. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.