Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) by 1,069.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 2.61% of Thrive Acquisition worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THAC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Thrive Acquisition by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of THAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,775. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

