Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) by 657.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Tio Tech A worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 43.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 292,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 39.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Tio Tech A Price Performance

NASDAQ TIOA remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Friday. 351,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Tio Tech A has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Tio Tech A Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.