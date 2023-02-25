Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 139,162 Shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,162 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,954,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,303,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,212,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,790,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMGA remained flat at $10.28 on Friday. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.70.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.