Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 2.63% of Chenghe Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CHEA stock remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,205. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Chenghe Acquisition Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

