Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes $5.99 Million Position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 5.99% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTMA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.31.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

