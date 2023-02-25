Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) Shares Down 3.8%

Shaw Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:SJRWF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86. 30 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

