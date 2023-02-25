Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($35.53) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($35.97) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.13) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.54) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,974.73 ($35.82).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,499 ($30.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.22, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,404.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,346.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.17).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,025.32%.

In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.12) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($239,790.82). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

