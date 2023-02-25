Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Siltronic Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €68.15 ($72.50) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.79. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($56.38) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($162.98).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

