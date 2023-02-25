Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 5.1 %

SBGI opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.