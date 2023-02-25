Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

