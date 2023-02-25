Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 84,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,418,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,408 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 83,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $10.16 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

