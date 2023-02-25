SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 4,152 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $15,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,041,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,254.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 6th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00.
  • On Thursday, January 26th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,736 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $5,604.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 28th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,385 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $3,385.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SoundHound AI by 63.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

