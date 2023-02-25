SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 4,152 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $15,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,041,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,254.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,736 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $5,604.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,385 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $3,385.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SoundHound AI by 63.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

