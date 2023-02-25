SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 4,152 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $15,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,041,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,254.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00.
- On Thursday, January 26th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,736 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $5,604.00.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,385 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $3,385.00.
SoundHound AI Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of SOUN opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.