Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $6,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 776.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

