SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
SpartanNash Price Performance
SPTN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 742,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $955.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
