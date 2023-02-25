SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 742,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $955.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

About SpartanNash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Natixis bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.