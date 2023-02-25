Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock Position Lifted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.19% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 361.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 670.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.82. 434,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,946. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

