Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Thomas J. Riga Sells 37,009 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
