Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Thomas J. Riga Sells 37,009 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 253,919 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.