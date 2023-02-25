Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 173.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 870,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

