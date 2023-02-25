SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome Sells 4,338 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $637,599.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %
SPSC stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46.
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.