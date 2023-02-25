SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome Sells 4,338 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $637,599.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %

SPSC stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

