SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC opened at $71.84 on Thursday. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.