SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPXC opened at $71.84 on Thursday. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

