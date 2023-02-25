SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.55 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.84. 332,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,332. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,184,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,629,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,507,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.