Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2,300.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $63,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,749,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after buying an additional 1,789,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $168.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

