Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.56.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$79.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$83.53.

Stantec Increases Dividend

About Stantec

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.