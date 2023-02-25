Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Steel Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Steel Partners worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

