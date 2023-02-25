Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Stelco from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a C$43.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.22.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$51.70 on Friday. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$56.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.94.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

