Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STEM. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after buying an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stem by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stem by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

