Stephens Cuts Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target to $70.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Matson from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Matson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Matson has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $125.34.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. Matson’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Matson will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Matson by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Matson by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

