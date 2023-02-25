Stephens Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.95.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average of $143.74. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 27.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Generac by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 10.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $2,023,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.