Stephens Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.95.
Generac Price Performance
NYSE:GNRC opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average of $143.74. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Generac
In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 27.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Generac by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 10.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $2,023,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
