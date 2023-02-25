Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 24th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 58,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.