Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 25th (APVO, BANF, BMI, MTRN, NBR, OGE, RE, RVNC, TDS, USM)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 25th:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics Inc alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.