Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 25th (APVO, BANF, BMI, MTRN, NBR, OGE, RE, RVNC, TDS, USM)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 25th:
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
