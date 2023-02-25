StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.78. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.