StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
TRX Gold Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.78. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
