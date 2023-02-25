StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

