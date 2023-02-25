StockNews.com Lowers NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $107.59 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,230,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.