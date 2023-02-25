StockNews.com Lowers NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $107.59 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
