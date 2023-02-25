StockNews.com Lowers Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Hold

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Old Republic International Stock Performance
Old Republic International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 889,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,793. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Republic International (ORI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.