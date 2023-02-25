StockNews.com Lowers Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Hold

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 889,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,793. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

