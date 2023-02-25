StockNews.com Lowers United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

United Insurance Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of UIHC opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.13.

Insider Transactions at United Insurance

In related news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Insurance by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

