StockNews.com Lowers United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Shares of UIHC opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.13.
In related news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
