StockNews.com Lowers United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Buy

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,595,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,845. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 100,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 131,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

