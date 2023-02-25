StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

EGRX stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $375.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

