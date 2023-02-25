Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.
Strategic Education Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:STRA opened at $88.26 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.
Strategic Education Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.
About Strategic Education
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
