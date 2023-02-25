Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Strategic Education Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $88.26 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Strategic Education by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 26,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.