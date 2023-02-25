SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Up 37.5%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.48. 32,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 5,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.

