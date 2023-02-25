Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

