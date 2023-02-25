Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at ATB Capital

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. National Bankshares raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.7 %

SPB opened at C$11.12 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 370.67.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

About Superior Plus

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.