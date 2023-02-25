Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) Insider Acquires A$14,000.00 in Stock

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN – Get Rating) insider Paul Burton purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,655.17).

Surefire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Surefire Resources alerts:

About Surefire Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Surefire Resources NL explores for and reviews mineral tenement holdings in Western Australia. It explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, vanadium, and iron ore deposits. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Mining NL and changed its name to Surefire Resources NL in December 2016. Surefire Resources NL was incorporated in 1998 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Surefire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surefire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.