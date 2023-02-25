Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 20,579 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00.

Symbotic Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

