Synapse (SYN) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Synapse (SYN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $228.93 million and $18.12 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

