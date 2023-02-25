Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 13,577 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Oshkosh worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oshkosh by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 391,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,656. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $113.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

