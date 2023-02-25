Systematic Financial Management LP Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.32% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 57,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,209.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 194,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 581,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.1 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.55. 919,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,552. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.