Systematic Financial Management LP Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,091 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 1,758,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.