Systematic Financial Management LP Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,789 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of INN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.90. 692,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

