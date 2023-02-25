Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 22,980 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of BRP worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.90.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.